Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico Shot, Life-Threatening Condition

The Prime Minister of Slovakia was shot multiple times this morning while cameras rolled ... and, his condition is apparently dire.

Robert Fico -- who became PM of the Central European country for the third time last year -- went to a government meeting in the town of Handlová when someone in the crowd waiting to greet the prime minister fired off multiple gunshots.

Video from the moment of the shooting's sorta grainy -- but, you can clearly hear shots ripping through the air, and there's a rush by the PM's security to get to the alleged shooter.

Another clip shows a pair of men rushing the PM's limp body to his vehicle ... and, his feet are barely touching the ground as they basically drag him to his car.

Fico was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred by helicopter to a trauma center 20 miles away. A statement posted to RF's official Facebook page categorizes the attack as an assassination attempt -- and, says the next few hours will be decisive in if he lives.

The President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová said police have detained the suspected gunman, and they will release more info on the shooting when they're able.