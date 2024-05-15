Angie Harmon Sues Deliveryman Who Shot and Killed Her Dog

Angie Harmon is taking the deliveryman who shot and killed her dog to court -- and she's also going after the company he was working for ... claiming it was negligent.

The actress is suing Christopher Anthony Reid for what she claims was the wrongful shooting of her pup in April on her property in North Carolina -- this after she'd ordered something off of Instacart and was communicating with a woman she thought was named "Merle."

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Angie claims she wasn't talking to a lady at all ... instead, she was communicating with Reid -- whom she alleges was impersonating/passing as Merle.

In any case, Angie's suit explains that when Reid made his way to her home for the delivery ... she heard a gunshot outside and rushed to see what was up, only to discover her dog, Oliver, had been shot ... and Reid allegedly putting a gun into his front pant pocket.

Play video content Instagram / @angieharmon

Angie says the dog was actually still alive at the time, so she rushed it over to the vet ... but it ultimately died. Angie says the police questioned Reid, but ended up closing the case without further action ... and before a necropsy could be conducted.

In her suit, she also insists Reid was not injured -- as he claimed to police -- and that he had ample opportunity to leave the property unharmed ... but wrongfully shot her pet anyway.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, Angie is claiming Reid had no right to be on her property ... and that he definitely shouldn't have had a gun either -- alleging he violated local laws by doing this. Not only is she suing Reid, but she's suing Instacart too ... accusing them of trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent hiring, invasion of privacy, infliction of emotional distress and more.