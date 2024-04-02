Angie Harmon Dog Killing a Mystery, Cops Won't Talk

Angie Harmon's beloved beagle Oliver was shot and killed by a deliveryman over the weekend, and cops have already concluded he was justified, but they won't say why.

TMZ has made repeated calls to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept., asking them why they concluded the deliveryman acted in self-defense, but all they said was, "... a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog."

The police told us the case was closed, but they refused to release the deliveryman's statement or alleged injuries. They would not provide any specific narrative as to what the dog did to show aggression or why it was self-defense.

Angie's lawyer, John Buric, tells TMZ, her 2 dogs were outside in the front of her house when the deliveryman arrived. Angie was upstairs putting food in the squirrel feeder and her kids were in the backyard, when they heard a gunshot.

Buric says Angie and her kids rushed to the front of the house and found Oliver lying there in a pool of blood. Buric says Angie told him the deliveryman was "braggadocious," repeatedly saying, "Yeah, I just shot your dog."

Angie insists the deliveryman had no rips on his clothes, no scratches and no bite marks. Buric says he knew Oliver and the dog was friendly and docile.