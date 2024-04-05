Angie Harmon's Deceased Dog Did Bite Instacart Worker, Cops Claim

Angie Harmon's deceased dog was not as innocent as she claims ... at least according to the cops.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD tells TMZ … they are standing by their decision to not press charges against the Instacart shopper who shot and killed Angie's dog Oliver over Easter weekend.

While the cops will not say how they determined the shopper acted in self-defense, they insist the deliveryman, Christopher, did have bite marks on him from the dog.

We're told although Christopher has been arrested in the past, there's nothing preventing him from legally owning a firearm since he was never convicted of a felony.

The police say they do not plan to release more information regarding the case.

Nonetheless, it doesn't look like Christopher will be making deliveries for Instacart anytime soon. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Christopher is no longer allowed to provide services for the app.

Play video content Instagram / @angieharmon

We're told his account has been deactivated, meaning he will not be able to provide service on the platform ever again.

Instacart has pretty strict guidelines for its shoppers, explaining on its website that it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression.

The guidelines state a shopper's account will be deactivated if the contractor carries a weapon, makes threats of violence or aggressive gestures, or harasses customers.