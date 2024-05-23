Get Xbox Game Pass Deal for Less Than $12 a Month

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Gamers, listen up! If you're ready to spend the summer leveling up your gaming while staying cool inside, this deal for Xbox lovers can make it happen.

Thanks to this limited-time Memorial Day deal, both veteran and new Xbox users can score Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for three months for only $34.97 — less than $12 a month. This three-month membership is stackable, too, meaning you can purchase up to five and enjoy 15 months of access!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ensures you never run out of entertainment, offering users access to day-one releases on buzzy video games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport and over 500 high-quality games ready to play in their library.

With new games constantly added and plenty of perks like game add-ons, consumables, and offers from partners, there's never a dull moment once you're a Game Pass Ultimate member. You can also snag an EA Play membership filled with even more exclusive trials and games like Sims, Madden, and more at no extra charge!

You can also pair this membership with your Xbox console, PC, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or VR headset and take advantage of the cloud gaming feature to stream games you already own.