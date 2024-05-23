Guess Who This Lil' Princess Turned Into!

Before this little girl decked out in princess attire turned into a leading lady in Hollywood, she was putting on plays in the garage, and watching J Lo in "Selena" on replay -- with big dreams of landing Hollywood stardom!

Perhaps her big break came when she starred in "Short Term 12" however her role playing a kidnapped woman scored her an Academy Award! She also grabbed wide attention with her superpower performance in "Captain Marvel" -- which was made into a wax figure!