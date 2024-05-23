Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Lil' Princess Turned Into!

Guess Who This Lil' Princess Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 9
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this little girl decked out in princess attire turned into a leading lady in Hollywood, she was putting on plays in the garage, and watching J Lo in "Selena" on replay -- with big dreams of landing Hollywood stardom!

Perhaps her big break came when she starred in "Short Term 12" however her role playing a kidnapped woman scored her an Academy Award! She also grabbed wide attention with her superpower performance in "Captain Marvel" -- which was made into a wax figure!

If you follow her on Insta, you'd know she enjoys dancing and pilates!

Can you guess who she is? 

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later