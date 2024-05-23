TMZ TV Hot Takes: 50 Cent, McDonald's, LeBron James
TMZ TV Hot Takes 50 Cent's Diddy Doc Finds a Home ... McDonald's Dirty Mop Drama & LeBron's Advice for Caitlin Clark
We've got some juicy TMZ TV hot takes that are sure to get you through this hump. So, settle in!!!
TMZ Live
First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss 50 Cent's new Diddy docuseries ... which officially has a new home at Netflix.
TMZ on TV
Next up, on "TMZ TV," the gang gets into a debate over a McDonald's employee drying a dirty mop under -- wait for it -- the fry station's heat lamp. Yuck, right???
TMZ Sports
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo break down LeBron James' advice for Caitlin Clark after her slow start in the WNBA.
