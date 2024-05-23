TMZ TV Hot Takes: 50 Cent, McDonald's, LeBron James

We've got some juicy TMZ TV hot takes that are sure to get you through this hump. So, settle in!!!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss 50 Cent's new Diddy docuseries ... which officially has a new home at Netflix.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, on "TMZ TV," the gang gets into a debate over a McDonald's employee drying a dirty mop under -- wait for it -- the fry station's heat lamp. Yuck, right???

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo break down LeBron James' advice for Caitlin Clark after her slow start in the WNBA.