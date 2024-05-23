Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: 50 Cent, McDonald's, LeBron James

TMZ TV Hot Takes 50 Cent's Diddy Doc Finds a Home ... McDonald's Dirty Mop Drama & LeBron's Advice for Caitlin Clark

Getty/Mind the Game with Lebron James and JJ Redick

We've got some juicy TMZ TV hot takes that are sure to get you through this hump. So, settle in!!!

TMZ Live

TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER
TMZ.com

First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss 50 Cent's new Diddy docuseries ... which officially has a new home at Netflix.

TMZ on TV

FILTHY FRIES
TMZ.com

Next up, on "TMZ TV," the gang gets into a debate over a McDonald's employee drying a dirty mop under -- wait for it -- the fry station's heat lamp. Yuck, right???

TMZ Sports

ROOTIN' FOR CAITLIN
TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo break down LeBron James' advice for Caitlin Clark after her slow start in the WNBA.

