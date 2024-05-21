Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck & J.Lo, Tom Brady & Jay-Z

TMZ TV Hot Takes Taylor Swift's Hickey ... Bennifer's United Front, Tom & Jay-Z Meet NFL Rookies

Getty/Instagram Composite

It's a new week, so you know what that means ... a new set of TMZ TV hot takes to unpack.

FEELIN' THE LOVE!!!
First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Taylor Swift's concert in Stockholm, Sweden ... where she sported a very interesting accessory -- a love bite!!!

WHAT MARITAL ISSUES???
Next, on "TMZ TV," the crew breaks down Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent public outing ... which included an unexpected united front from the couple ... since they're reportedly living separately these days.

LUNCH OF A LIFETIME
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and the boys chat about the NFL rookies getting to spend quality time with Tom Brady and Jay-Z ... living several people's dreams.

