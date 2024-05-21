TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck & J.Lo, Tom Brady & Jay-Z
TMZ TV Hot Takes Taylor Swift's Hickey ... Bennifer's United Front, Tom & Jay-Z Meet NFL Rookies
It's a new week, so you know what that means ... a new set of TMZ TV hot takes to unpack.
TMZ Live
First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Taylor Swift's concert in Stockholm, Sweden ... where she sported a very interesting accessory -- a love bite!!!
TMZ on TV
Next, on "TMZ TV," the crew breaks down Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent public outing ... which included an unexpected united front from the couple ... since they're reportedly living separately these days.
TMZ Sports
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and the boys chat about the NFL rookies getting to spend quality time with Tom Brady and Jay-Z ... living several people's dreams.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!