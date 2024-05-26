Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 11
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty

Orange you glad it's Scramble Sunday?!

Behind this cool lookin' kitty cat is actually a handsome actor and a beloved character from "Guardians of the Galaxy." Put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you can out-trick this purrrfect hot Daddy!

Although you're only looking at his top half, he was definitely sweet and swaggy on the orange carpet -- showcasing his cat eyes for his new movie. However, Hannah Waddingham may just outjinx him on the big screen!

Can you guess the lasagna-lovin' cat in the altered photo? Thank god it's Sunday and not Monday 😜!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later