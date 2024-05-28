Dennis Quaid Says He's Voting for Trump, 'He's My A**hole'

Dennis Quaid is primed to join the Trump train for the upcoming U.S. Presidential election ... and he's making some pretty unfiltered statements about his pick, with choice language.

The actor went on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" this week, and he flat out said ... he's voting for Trump come November. He says it makes sense to him seeing the state of politics nowadays ... adding he couldn't care less about the backlash or what people say about DT.

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

As DQ eloquently put it ... "People might call him an a**hole, but he's my a**hole."

Dennis went on to explain that he wasn't originally on Team Trump -- but when he saw what he called the "weaponization of our justice system," he had a major change of heart.

Seemingly giving a nod to the controversial politician's hush-money trial and other legalities, Dennis notes, "Trump is the most investigated person in the history of the world. And they haven't been able to get him."

Dennis is making his Trump support official for the first time ... after dropping some hints -- especially over the weekend, when he praised his human touch at a South Bronx rally despite everything "conspiring against him."

Interestingly, it looks like Dennis is finding his political groove amid the promo trail of his new biopic, "Reagan," where he steps into the shoes of the 40th U.S. president, a Republican hero if there ever was one -- set for release August 30.