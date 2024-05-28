Pope Francis Uses Homophobic Slur 'Fa**otness' Behind Closed Doors

Pope Francis got all homophobic behind closed Vatican doors, referencing "fa**otness" in defending the Church's ban on gays becoming priests.

The Pope mused ..."There is already an air of fa**otness" in seminaries.

The Pope was talking to his bishops last week when he used the slur ... unnamed bishops who were present reportedly said Francis used it "jokingly."

The reference is a far cry from the Pope's public stance ... that there's room for everyone in the Catholic Church.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued an apology of sorts, saying ... "The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others."

It seems, however, the Pope never intended to offend because he thought his remarks would remain secret ... and it's unclear how he didn't intend to express himself using a homophobic term.

In 2016 the Church spelled out its ban on gays, saying it could not admit men to seminaries who "practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called gay culture."