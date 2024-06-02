'MILF Manor's Kelle Mortensen Says Kardashians Are Greatest MILFs Ever

Play video content TMZ.com

"MILF Manor" star Kelle Mortensen is following in the footsteps of some of Hollywood's hottest moms ... but even she can't rival the likes of Kris Jenner.

TMZ caught up with the reality star in Los Angeles, where we asked who she'd consider the MILF GOAT.

According to Kelle, she respects the KarJenner matriarch as a MILF idol ... noting Kris' daughter, Kim Kardashian, as well -- since she's a hot mama in her own right.

She adds ... "The whole Kardashian family -- all MILFs. Aren't we all obsessed with them right now???"

We aren't surprised Kelle selected Kris and Kim as her favs ... as the famed momager has been dating a man 25 years younger than her for years and the SKIMS founder famously starred in the music video for Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $."

As for Kelle, she just returned for season 2 of "MILF Manor" -- this time without her son, Joey.

Remember, season 1 featured a group of MILFs looking for love among a group of 8 single men -- not knowing before filming that their own sons were in the mix.

For season 2, the show mixed things up, allowing the men to bring their dads along -- adding a whole new layer to the already complicated show.

While Kelle admits last season got a little awkward for herself and Joey, she notes his absence this time around didn't make things any easier.

She says ... "Well, there is a Joey on the show that kind of looks like my Joey and we kind of make out in the hot tub."

As for how Joey feels about his mom's hot tub make-out sesh? Kelle confirms her son does watch the show, but hasn't commented on the steamy smooch.

We don't blame him, FWIW.