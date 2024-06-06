'Captain America' Star Frank Grillo on D-Day, Says Real Men Aren't in L.A.

There Are Still Real Men, Just Not in L.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Frank Grillo is kinda crapping on Angelenos on the 80th anniversary of D-Day -- to honor the milestone, he's saying they don't make men like they used to ... especially here in L.A.

The topic came Thursday at LAX as we caught up with the action star -- who has appeared in films like "Zero Dark Thirty," "End of Watch," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and "The Purge: Election Year" -- where we asked about one of the biggest highlights from WWII.

With the famous military operation top of mind ... Frank told us what D-Day means to him -- offering up his respect to vets of the past ... calling them the "last of the great generation."

Our camera guy followed up and asked if we still had dudes like the ones who fought in the last great war -- and Frank says there are certainly a few good apples left ... but not many.

He then said it more plainly, adding ... "We have great men ... not in L.A., but they're here."

This is the 2nd celeb to speak on masculinity in recent weeks ... with Jerry Seinfeld sparking backlash for his call for more "dominant masculinity," saying he missed "real men."

Still, plenty of public figures made an effort to commemorate D-Day on Thursday. In fact, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg even traveled to France to pay their respects. Remember, they collaborated on several WW2 projects together, including "Saving Private Ryan," "Band of Brothers" and "Masters of the Air."