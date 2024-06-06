Tom Hanks & Steven Spielberg Attend 80th D-Day Anniversary in France

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg paid their respects on D-Day's 80th anniversary -- the Allied invasion of Normandy ... looking on with many prominent world leaders in France.

The actor-director duo appeared in Normandy Thursday ... standing stoically in dark suits alongside numerous onlookers. They understand the gravity of the invasion as well as any -- remember, they've worked on multiple war projects together, including "Saving Private Ryan," which depicted D-Day.

They also created the show "Band of Brothers" -- released back in 2001 -- following an Army unit during WWII. Their work together on this front is clearly why they were there.

In Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Ran into Steven Spielberg & ⁦@tomhanks⁩, two master story-tellers who have done a beautiful job chronicling the incredible heroism of the Greatest Generation. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fVOUdwGf9a — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2024 @tedcruz

BTW ... everyone wanted a pic with Tom and Steven -- including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who thanked them for telling the stories of America's "Greatest Generation."

Ted's one of many politicians who showed up in Normandy ... others included U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron -- who kinda took centerstage during the event complete with flags and flyovers.

King Charles and Prince William also attended the ceremony ... with the King of England dressed in full military regalia -- complete with what appears to be a scepter of some kind. A different look for the king, indeed ... who shared a convo with President Macron.

The Allied Invasion of Normandy turned the tide of World War II ... nearly 40 Allied divisions stormed the French beach, opening up a Western Front against Nazi Germany. Within a year of D-Day, the Nazis surrendered.