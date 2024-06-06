'Queer Planet' Doc Covers Animal Sexuality, Lion Bromances, Sex-Changing Fish

It seems like the animal kingdom is waving its pride flags, too ... spreading the message that love is love -- all detailed in a new doc about animal sexuality, which is apparently fluid.

From gay penguins and giraffes to lion "bromances" and lesbian primates, Peacock's "Queer Planet" delves into the wild world of animals' homosexual interactions ... revealing over 1,500 species engaging in queer behavior.

The 90-minute doc -- narrated by actor Andrew Rannells -- dishes on lions mounting each other, the promiscuity of pansexual bonobo monkeys, and even sex-changing clownfish.

In fact, according to the doc, while there's a stigma in the human race around the LGBTQ+ community -- it's all fair game in the animal kingdom ... they're just living their best lives!

All this ain't exactly new ... queer relationships have been observed in animals for quite some time. What does seem to be new, however, is that this doc chronicles all of it on tape.

You'll recall ... it was revealed earlier this year that 2 male humpback whales were caught getting it on with each other for the first time in history. Amazon river dolphins, walruses, gray seals, and many more species have also been spotted engaging in it, too.

Sounds like a good time ... but leave it to humans to rain on the parade. The doc's already catching flak, with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren writing on X, "If animals were indeed gay, there would be no more animals. Just basic science there."