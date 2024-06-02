Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Philadelphia Pride Parade, Wild Video Shows

Pro-Palestine protesters faced off with marchers during Philadelphia's Pride Parade ... stopping the flow of the annual event -- and creating a pretty chaotic scene.

Video circulating on social media captures the moment the two group met in the City of Brotherly Love ... with the LGBTQ+ walk halted in front of Pro-Palestinian individuals yelling out "Palestine will live forever! From the sea to the river!"

Drummers in the LGBTQ+ march are beating away on drums while protesters on the other side scream their chants ... and, a few people start getting testy, with one person seemingly held back from approaching the Palestine protesters.

Worth noting ... many of the Pro-Palestine protesters have LGBTQ+ friendly clothing on, so it seems they may be celebrating pride while still protesting for Palestine.

BTW ... the protesters did deface a couple Pride flags, writing "No Pride in Genocide" across them -- a move that may raise some eyebrows in the gay community.

Tensions have run high between Palestine protesters and other groups -- pro-Israeli demonstrators and conservative groups -- with protests exploding on college campuses in recent months.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has urged Americans both here and abroad to be vigilant this month ... fearing terrorist activity at events for Pride or against LGBTQ+ individuals in general. So, both groups are almost certainly stressed.

Thankfully, no violence broke at this time ... and, everyone got to say their piece.

