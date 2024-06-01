WeHo Pride Has Cops Bracing For Palestinian Protesters, Angry Trumpers

Looks like WeHo Pride kicking off this weekend might be more tense than celebratory ... we've learned cops are gearing up for the worst amid recent global events.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... with the Pro-Palestine Rally going down in West Hollywood Saturday, coupled with anger from Donald Trump supporters over his recent conviction in the hush money case, cops are bracing for a rocky ride.

We're told there'll be uniformed deputies scattered all over the place, along with cops in plain clothes, and a heavy dose of surveillance.

Our sources say strike teams of specially trained deputies will also be on standby, ready to address any crowd issues swiftly to prevent things from spiraling out of control.

Play video content 4/30/24 FOX 11 Los Angeles

Authorities tell us there's no problem with protesting, but if things take a violent turn, they won't hesitate to shut it down. Those engaging in violence will be swiftly arrested.