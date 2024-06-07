Cops Arrest Suspects in Massive LEGO Theft Bust, Crazy Evidence Pics

A massive LEGO bust went down in Southern California -- and it looks like some alleged thieves got their hands on quite the haul they were trying to hawk ... 'cause the pics are nuts.

Nearly 3,000 boxes of LEGO toy sets were discovered by police amid a massive retail theft bust in L.A. this week ... resulting in the arrest of 2 suspects.

According to the LAPD, the alleged culprits are Long Beach resident Richard Siegel -- who has been arrested on organized retail theft charges -- and Lawndale resident Blanca Gudino -- who was arrested for grand theft.

Cops say a string of thefts at a San Pedro Target got on detectives' radar in December 2023 ... and loss prevention workers eventually flagged Gudino to police as a potential suspect.

Gudino was allegedly spotted on Tuesday swiping LEGO items from Target stores in the South Bay. Cops say Gudino then brought the goods to Siegel's home in Long Beach ... where police served a search warrant Wednesday, discovering 2,800 boxes of stolen LEGOs.

Photos from the scene show TONS of boxes stacked high ... overtaking the living space with what looks like some seriously valuable sets -- including collectibles from brands like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and Minecraft, among others.

LAPD even revealed that a demo set inside a plexiglass casing -- which is normally found in a LEGO store -- was discovered at the scene.

Police say potential toy buyers arrived at Siegal's home during their investigation ... noting it appeared the buyers were responding to an online advertisement for the LEGOs.