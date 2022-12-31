'Clarence' Creator Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Nerf Guns From Ross Store

Skyler Page, the creator of the animated series "Clarence," is apparently a big fan of the five-finger discount ... he got arrested for stealing toys from a discount department store.

The Burbank Police Department tells TMZ ... Skyler was arrested and booked for petty theft on Dec. 13, when cops say he went into a Ross, grabbed some merchandise, including Nerf guns, and walked out without paying.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops say Ross' loss prevention department called police to the store to report the alleged theft ... and after getting a description of the suspect, whom they described as "unhoused." Responding officers searched the area and found Skyler sitting on a nearby wall with a boatload of Nerf guns.

Cops say the officers questioned Skyler about the Nerf guns, and he admitted to taking the toys ... telling cops he didn't have enough money to pay for them.

The Burbank City Attorney has filed one misdemeanor charge of petty theft against Skyler ... and he pled not guilty in court.