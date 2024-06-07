Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kamala Harris Protest, Ray J On Kim K Sex Tape, Delonte West

TMZ TV Hot Takes Protesters Target VP Kamala ... Ray J, Delonte West

Getty/Club Shay Shay Composite

Pro-Palestinian protesters had a hot take of their own on Kamala Harris, Ray J is taking tons of credit for the Kim K sex tape and Delonte West is in trouble ... and the TMZ crew has hot takes on all three.

TMZ Live

INTERVIEW INTERRUPTED
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down the off-air protest that interrupted Kamala's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show.

TMZ on TV

TRAILBLAZING TAPE
TMZ.com

Meanwhile on "TMZ on TV" we get one right in our wheelhouse ... Ray J saying his sex tape with Kim paved the way for today's OnlyFans boom.

TMZ Sports

ALARMING ARREST
TMZSports.com

And then on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo share the sad news involving former NBA player Delonte West and his continued struggles in retirement.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

