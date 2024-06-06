TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga, Amazon Porn, *NSYNC Softball

Taylor Swift rushed to Lady Gaga's aid, an Amazon tribe rushed to porn websites after getting the internet for the first time, and *NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick rushed back to the field after a softball injury ... all this and more on TMZ Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Lady Gaga is NOT pregnant despite some wild rumors and on "TMZ Live" Charles and Derek explain why Taylor Swift suddenly got involved.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew is at their best, joking about porn in the Amazon ... courtesy of Elon Musk's Starlink company.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Meanwhile on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo applaud an *NSYNC member for playing through some serious pain.