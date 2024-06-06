Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga, Amazon Porn, *NSYNC Softball

TMZ TV Hot Takes Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Porn In The Amazon, *NSYNC Softball Injury

Getty/Navi Global Composite

Taylor Swift rushed to Lady Gaga's aid, an Amazon tribe rushed to porn websites after getting the internet for the first time, and *NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick rushed back to the field after a softball injury ... all this and more on TMZ Hot Takes.

STOP THE SPECULATION!!!
Lady Gaga is NOT pregnant despite some wild rumors and on "TMZ Live" Charles and Derek explain why Taylor Swift suddenly got involved.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew is at their best, joking about porn in the Amazon ... courtesy of Elon Musk's Starlink company.

PLAYING THROUGH THE PAIN!!!
Meanwhile on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo applaud an *NSYNC member for playing through some serious pain.

