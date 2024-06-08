What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Whatcha gonna do if you can't capture the discreet switch-ups in these Martin Lawrence and Will Smith photos? Both 'Bad Boys' are bringing their A-game-fashion, but there are definitely some mishaps 😜 ... They're comin' for ya, so you better watch out!

The 'Bad Boy' franchise's newest film, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", premiered earlier this week and these handsome gents hit up SiriusXM's Town Hall in New York City to talk all about their 4th reunion.

Can you locate the changes made to these two besties?