Kacey Musgraves Posts Fully Nude Photo Online, Covered by Muddy Material

Kacey Musgraves is not feeling very camera shy these days ... because she's baring it all for social media, with a fully naked mirror selfie -- albeit, one that's still somewhat obscured.

The country singer posted a very risqué image on her Instagram Story Friday ... she's straight up in her birthday suit in what appears to be a makeup trailer, with a thin coat of some brown substance barely covering up her nipples.

Kacey's vagina must have been pretty exposed ... because she covered it up with a brown heart emoji, which kinda blended in with her bod but still hid the extra private parts.

KM is welcoming the attention here, it seems ... because she's smiling in the photo and proudly snapping a selfie as a trio of makeup and hair artists work on glamming her up. They don't seem to mind that she's fully in the nude here ... focusing instead on the task at hand.

She's also letting her bare naked body tell the story here ... no caption from Kacey in this instance, just her in the buff -- all in her full-frontal glory.

Kacey's definitely comfortable in her skin ... she's gone nude on camera before, performing naked on Saturday Night Live in October 2021 when the only thing she was able to cover up with was a guitar.