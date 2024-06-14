Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kacey Musgraves Posts Fully Nude Photo Online, Covered by Muddy Material

Kacey Musgraves Check Out My Hot Naked Bod!!! Posts Full Nude (In Mud?)

Getty Composite

Kacey Musgraves is not feeling very camera shy these days ... because she's baring it all for social media, with a fully naked mirror selfie -- albeit, one that's still somewhat obscured.

The country singer posted a very risqué image on her Instagram Story Friday ... she's straight up in her birthday suit in what appears to be a makeup trailer, with a thin coat of some brown substance barely covering up her nipples.

Kacey Musgraves Shares Nude Photo
Launch Gallery
Click To See The Nude Body Launch Gallery
Instagram/@kaceymusgraves

Kacey's vagina must have been pretty exposed ... because she covered it up with a brown heart emoji, which kinda blended in with her bod but still hid the extra private parts.

KM is welcoming the attention here, it seems ... because she's smiling in the photo and proudly snapping a selfie as a trio of makeup and hair artists work on glamming her up. They don't seem to mind that she's fully in the nude here ... focusing instead on the task at hand.

NSFW Celebrity Selfies -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
NSFW Celebrity Selfies -- Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Twitter/Instagram

She's also letting her bare naked body tell the story here ... no caption from Kacey in this instance, just her in the buff -- all in her full-frontal glory.

NSFW Topless Babes -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
NSFW Topless Babes -- Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram

Kacey's definitely comfortable in her skin ... she's gone nude on camera before, performing naked on Saturday Night Live in October 2021 when the only thing she was able to cover up with was a guitar.

Who needs OnlyFans when you've got IG?!?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later