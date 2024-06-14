Terrence Howard Says 'Jim Crow Laws of Mathematics' Hiding the Truth

Play video content TMZ.com

Terrence Howard firmly believes his non-traditional theories on math, gravity and science are the simple truth -- and it's only the "Jim Crow laws of mathematics" preventing the rest of the world from getting on board with him!

We got the actor/mathematician at LAX and our photog asked him if anyone's reached out to debate him on some of his differing views about the world we live in ... including his insistence that 1 x 1 = 2.

Terrence says he's open for healthy debates on what he's been preaching on podcasts ... where he's been challenging the conventional math laws that have been around for centuries.

While Terrence says no one is trying to silence him over his non-conventional views -- he had a lot to say about a lot of topics on Joe Rogan's podcast -- he says the real "truth" about math is so simple it can't be silenced.

Problem is ... Terrence says mathematicians have limited how we think about the world with their longstanding principles, comparing it to the Jim Crow South's restrictive laws ... which is why he thinks folks are resistant to his math principles -- 1 x 0 = 1 is another gem.

