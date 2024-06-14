Young Girl Gets Slapped in the Face by Random Woman in Brazil, Video

Play video content

Random street attacks are not just an issue in the U.S. of A ... they're also a problem in South America -- with the latest victim being a child in Brazil and the incident was all caught on video.

Check out the surveillance footage ... the girl was strolling down a sidewalk with her mother as another lady walked towards them in the opposite direction.

As the two parties passed each other, the lady smacked the girl upside her face, causing her head to snap back. The mom pulled her daughter close and said something to the lady.

Suddenly, a man ran up to the lady and knocked her down, kicking her a few times while she was on the ground.

The lady then got up and continued down the sidewalk. It was unclear if anyone called the police to have her arrested.

As for the girl, she seemed to be OK physically speaking ... but psychologically something like this could have a real impact.