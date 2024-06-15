R&B Singer Angela Bofill Dead at 70 in California

Angela Bofill – the R&B vocalist best known for her songs, "I Try" and "Angel of the Night," has died.

Bofill passed away at her daughter's home in Vallejo, California. Her cause of death was not disclosed, but she had previous health issues.

In 2006 and 2007, Bofill suffered two strokes, causing paralysis on the left of her body.

Bofill's friend and manager, Rich Angel, announced her death Friday in two Facebook posts, saying her family was "saddened" by the news.

Born in NYC, Bofill rose to fame in the '70s with a bunch of hits, including "I Try," "Angel of the Night," "This Time I'll Be Sweeter" and "What I Wouldn't Do (For the Love of You)."

Her success continued through the '80s, '90s and early 2000s – catching the eye of music mogul Clive Davis at one point. Davis was the head of Arista Records, which produced several of Bofill's albums.

Last year, Bofill was inducted into "The Women Songwriter's Hall Of Fame."

She is survived by her husband Chris and daughter Shauna.

Bofill was 70.