Father's Day Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
Underneath this cheeky mashed-up photo is one macho man but more importantly a Hot Hollywood Zaddy who can GET IT on the big screen and from the sidelines ... HOOK 'EM! Use your fatherly instincts, and see if you can score this dad lookin' dazed and confused!
A true Texan, he shares his three kiddos -- who also live in the Lone Star State -- with his hot Brazilian-American model wife.
He was part of the iconic bet: "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days", but can you win over the unknown famous father given these clues?
"Alright, alright, alright!"