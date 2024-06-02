Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 9
Behind this bug-eyed altered photo is a man about town -- livin' in the Big Apple -- who tends to spill some hot tea late at night! Put your pop culture knowledge on the line and see if you can score the famous celeb!

This Zaddy has a full head of grey and is one silver fox! He's usually sitting in his blue chair, drinkin' a Fresquila and sporting a slim suit!

Also, you can watch what happens when his kids are giving him a run for his money on his IG stories!

Bravo if you can guess the unknown celeb in the photo!

