TMZ TV Hot Takes: Bad Bunny Concert Threat, President Biden, Chiefs Rings
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Bad Bunny Concert Threat ... Biden's Dog, Chiefs SB Rings
Bad Bunny's concert saw a shooting plot thwarted, President Biden saw his dog bite Secret Service agents and folks didn't see a mistake on the Chiefs championship rings before sending them to the team ... all this and more on TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles detail the would-be race war mass shooting threat that targeted BB's Atlanta concert, and how it was stopped before it began.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to new intel about Biden's dog Commander sinking his teeth into SS agents.
TMZ Sports
And, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo point out the big screw-up on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new Super Bowl championship rings.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!