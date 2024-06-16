Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Bad Bunny Concert Threat, President Biden, Chiefs Rings

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Bad Bunny Concert Threat ... Biden's Dog, Chiefs SB Rings

SUN-Hot-Takes-Thumbnail
Getty/X/@chiefs Composite

Bad Bunny's concert saw a shooting plot thwarted, President Biden saw his dog bite Secret Service agents and folks didn't see a mistake on the Chiefs championship rings before sending them to the team ... all this and more on TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

CRISIS AVERTED
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles detail the would-be race war mass shooting threat that targeted BB's Atlanta concert, and how it was stopped before it began.

TMZ on TV

JOE'S A WITNESS
TMZ.com

Meanwhile on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to new intel about Biden's dog Commander sinking his teeth into SS agents.

TMZ Sports

CHIEFS RINGDOM!!!
TMZSports.com

And, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo point out the big screw-up on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new Super Bowl championship rings.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later