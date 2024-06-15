TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kate Middleton's Parade Plans, Pope Francis, Conor McGregor
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Kate's Parade Plans ... Pope Francis, McGregor
Kate Middleton's cancer treatment is going well, Pope Francis is hanging with Hollywood's biggest comedians and Conor McGregor's suffering a setback ... all this and more on today's hot takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles have a big update on Kate's cancer battle, plus her plans for a big public appearance.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down comedy hour at the Vatican, where a host of comics got to meet Pope Francis.
TMZ Sports
Meanwhile, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo explain why Conor's going to miss an upcoming fight.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!