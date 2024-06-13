Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Resurfaces, Hot Rodent Men, Joey Chestnut

TMZ TV Hot Takes Diddy's Back ... Hot Rodent Men, Joey Chestnut

Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Diddy is back in public, hot "rodent men" are taking over Hollywood and Joey Chestnut is in some hot dog water.

TMZ Live

OUT AND ABOUT
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles dive into all things Diddy ... now that he's resurfaced amid the Cassie beatdown video and his various legal issues.

TMZ on TV

YEAR OF THE RAT
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew discusses the new category of hunk ... men who look like rats.

TMZ Sports

FREE JOEY CHESTNUT!!!
TMZSports.com

And then on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo explain what's going on with Joey and the upcoming Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

