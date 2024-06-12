TMZ TV Hot Takes: Celine Dion Opens Up, Sexyy Red, Reggie Bush

Celine Dion is detailing her battle to get back on stage, Sexyy Red is brawling at the airport and Reggie Bush thinks USC football is getting a National Championship back ... all on today's hot takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain why Celine is opening up about her struggles with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, on "TMZ On TV," our crew breaks down the fight video from Sexyy Red's massive airport brawl ... yes, the jokes and the fists are flying.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And then over on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo share a hot take from Reggie ... about a potential USC football banner being restored.