TMZ TV Hot Takes: Ben and J Lo Divorce Imminent, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Garcia
TMZ TV Hot Takes J Lo and Ben Hurtle Towards Divorce ... Carrie Underwood, Ryan Garcia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for divorce, Carrie Underwood is heading for cover and Ryan Garcia is heading for legal trouble.
TMZ Live
First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles dive into what's going on with Bennifer 2.0 ... and it doesn't sound good, at least as far as their rocky marriage is concerned.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV" the crew discusses Carrie's concert mishap and debates if she's the biggest star to come out of "American Idol."
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo bring you the latest on Ryan's arrest for felony vandalism.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!