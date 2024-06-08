Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Rihanna's Retirement Message, Nick Cannon, MLB Food

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Rihanna's Graphic Message ... Nick Cannon, MLB Grub

Dr. Squatch Soap Co./Instagram/@mlb/Getty Composite

Rihanna's wardrobe has her fan's freaking out, Nick Cannon's getting some unique insurance and MLB ballparks are cooking up insane food offerings.

TMZ Live

CALLING IT QUITS???
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain why Rihanna fans are spiraling after she seemingly hinted at retiring with a very interesting graphic tee.

TMZ on TV

PROTECTING THE JEWELS
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" crew has a field day firing off jokes about Nick getting his testicles insured for $10 million after fathering a dozen children.

TMZ Sports

BRITISH BITES
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo break down the massive hot dog and nacho offerings coming to big league ballparks.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later