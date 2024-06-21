Kinks' Dave Davies Willing to Trade Guitar for Missing HOF Trophy Posted on eBay

Dave Davies is trying to get an important trophy he once had after it vanished and recently showed up for sale online ... but might have to give up another prized possession to do it.

The Kinks rocker hopped on X this week to lament the fact that his 1990 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award -- a statue with his name on it -- surfaced on eBay ... with the seller of this rare collector's item claiming it fell into their lap, with them trying to hawk it for over $12k.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, Davies is giving us more insight into what happened here ... and more importantly, how he plans to get the HOF trophy back. He tells TMZ the award went missing back in the day after he suffered a stroke … and he's gobsmacked to see it all these years later.

I’m trying to resolve this issue of getting my RRHOF award back. Upon discussion and looking at old receipts I only had one storage unit though for which payments never went into default. I personally emptied that storage unit some years back and I did not find my award in there — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 21, 2024 @davedavieskinks

The listing was pulled as soon as DD took to social media to decry the situation ... and Dave says he finally connected with the seller -- but now, Davies is in a haggling situation.

He tells us he isn't accusing the current seller of any wrongdoing … it seems the person came into possession of the award years ago from what they assumed was a legitimate deal ... but Dave says there’s no way he’s shelling out dough for his own property.

The Kinks frontman says he hopes to have the situation resolved before the weekend … and tells us he is offering some pretty sweet memorabilia to the seller -- including even a guitar -- in exchange for the award back. In his view, the seller shouldn't be left empty-handed.

As for strong-arming ... DD has no interest in getting eBay or law enforcement involved in the situation, which he believes will end amicably. He just wants his sweet trophy back