George Galloway Accuses Real-Life 'Baby Reindeer' Martha of Stalking Him

Fiona Harvey, the self-proclaimed inspiration for Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," has been hit with a new stalking allegation ... as British politician George Galloway has come forward as an alleged victim.

George stopped by "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and claimed Fiona stalked him during the '80s ... stating he chose to speak out after seeing FH on Piers' show last month.

Play video content TalkTV

He added ... "It took me right back to the 1980s, when stalking was up close and personal because there was no emails, there was no texting. You had to either phone someone on their landline or turn up at their door. That's real stalking -- and that's what she did to me."

As George put it ... Fiona was "forever on [his] case," slamming her as an "obsessive woman."

However, Fiona was not romantically interested in George, with the broadcaster-turned-politician sharing FH wanted his job.

According to George, Fiona was relentless in her pursuit ... popping up everywhere he was and calling him hundreds of times. George even declared he was "ready to testify" against Fiona ... who is currently suing Netflix for $170 million over claims of defamation, negligence and privacy violations.

Play video content 5/9/24 YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored

According to Fiona's lawsuit ... Netflix told "brutal lies" about her in the "Baby Reindeer" series, a dramatized re-telling of Richard Gadd's one-man show -- which details an experience with a stalker, who he renamed Martha.

Netflix nor Richard have identified Fiona as the drama's inspiration, but Fiona has defended that they've "destroyed her reputation, her character and her life" with the show.

The streamer has made it clear they plan to fight the lawsuit ... standing by Richard, who is already getting awards season buzz.