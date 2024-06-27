Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wackiest Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Prop Bets Revealed

Looks like Joe Biden and Donald Trump are so predictable, folks are eagerly lining up to bet on Thursday's debate -- taking wagers from the utterly bizarre to the strangely specific.

The dice are being rolled on the quirkiest prop bets on BetOnline, a sportsbook not regulated in the U.S., but still open to Americans ... and topics range from who'll interrupt moderators first, how often Putin gets name-dropped, and who'll fumble a politician's name.

Bets are also flying in on non-facts being dropped, which candidate will accuse the other of being on drugs first, who chugs their water bottle first, and if talks of Hunter Biden's potential pardon will kick off.

Niche bets are also on fire: Will Biden freeze for 5 seconds and lose his footing, or will Trump say "bing bong" and hit 5 sniffs in one response?

Also, let's not forget the numbers game ... how many times "Fake News," "Dementia," "Crack," and "Sleepy Joe" will be dropped during the debate.

As the spotlight dims and the chips are in ... the debate stage is set for a verbal slinging match for the ages -- where every word is a wager and every pause a political gamble.

