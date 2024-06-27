Guess Who This Boy In His Denim Jacket Turned Into!

Before this boy with bleach blonde hair turned into a social media influencer and was swingin' behind the wrestling ring, he was just throwing on his denim jacket and growing up with his bro in Westlake, Ohio.

Him and his famous sibling (also a pro-wrestler) have been in the spotlight for nearly a decade ... His first claim to fame came from his sketches on Vine, and from there he was reaching millions on YouTube and landed on TV shows like "Law & Order."