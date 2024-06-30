Taylor Swift Says 'Folklore' Fantasy Album Inspired by Ireland

Taylor Swift made an entire Irish venue swoon with pride Saturday night after telling them their country was the inspiration and imagery behind her album, "Folklore."

Taylor was performing at Dublin Aviva Stadium when she told the packed crowd, "'Folklore' in general, it just belongs to Ireland." She went on to explain how she began writing the album 2 days into the pandemic, and, "How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland. Storytelling with lots of different characters. You guys have that on lock, too. That's very Irish, the storytelling."

She said she created a fantasy in her head to write the songs.. "... I had to create an album where the imaginary world that I pretended to go to every single day while I was writing it... I gotta be honest, kinda seemed like Ireland."

She went on ... "So we’re back to where we belong. Folklore belongs with you guys!"

Her European tour is, unsurprisingly, on fire. A half million fans were vying for tickets, and there were only 165,000 available.