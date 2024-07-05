Prince William On Wheels, Zooms Into Windsor Castle on Electric Scooter

Play video content TikTok/@ashleyxue

Prince William was having a wheel-y good time ... casually zooming into Windsor Castle on an electric scooter -- a clip that's amusing everyone online!

Check out the TikTok vid -- no royal carriages or chauffeurs for the Duke of Cambridge in sight. Instead, he's seen zipping around the estate on an electric scooter, picking up speed as he cruises downhill.

His blue sweater and white shirt are probably not the typical scooter attire ... but he's rolling around like it's a joyride fit for royalty, so no issues there!

The person taking the clip poked fun at Wills on wheels, quipping with text across the video, "POV: You need to use the bathroom but it's on the other side of your castle."

But, the gadget, which he apparently splurged $6,000 on last year, isn't just for getting from one end of the building to another. It's actually said to be a game-changer for zipping from Adelaide Cottage, where he lives with wife Kate Middleton and their kiddos, to see the King pronto at Windsor.