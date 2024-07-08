TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We ain't sayin' you're "old" ... but when you start shopping for nostalgia items it means you've at least reached a certain age.

Let's face it ... nothing is ever going to compare to that first time you had a controller in your hand or made that virginal frog hop across your -- now comically small -- TV screen.

Now back to slinging insults ... if the wood-grained Atari 2600+ was your first console then you're likely of a certain generation. If you happen to be here for any reason other than nostalgia than maybe you have a kink for old stuff ... hey this is a judge free zone.

Vinyl has made a comeback ... and so have these decades old games and gaming systems.

Look, we're just saying it's been over 40 years since that good ol' 2600 first came out. That's nothing to sneeze at.

Thankfully, you don't have to find a refurbished console or try to dig that ancient beast out of your mom's basement, like some sort of middle-aged disappointment, to recreate those early days.

The Atari is back and the new Atari 2600+ is a strikingly faithful reproduction of the original ... but can now actually connect to your modern TV.

Same thing goes for the Playstation Classic ... which emulates games originally released on its 1994 PlayStation console.

The Atari reissue comes in at $129.99 on Amazon ... while the Playstation Classic comes in at $65.49 (after initial backlash over its $100 price tag).

And if those are either too pricey ... or just don't scratch that nostalgia itch in the exact right way ... we have another reissue.

Drumroll please ... a replica Gameboy with over 500 classic games ... and all for roughly $25.

That's right ... you heard us. And this one can connect to your TV as well.