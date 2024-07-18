Ariana Madix Sued By Ex-Business Partner After Tom Sandoval Lawsuit

Ariana Madix can't catch a break ... she's been sued for the 2nd time this week, TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the "Vanderpump Rules" star and her costar Katie Maloney are accused of reneging on a business agreement surrounding their popular sandwich shop, Something About Her.

According to Penny Davidi Borsuk -- who filed the documents against the Bravo personalities -- Ariana and Katie failed to uphold their end of the agreement when she took on the role of COO/Director of Culinary at the West Hollywood restaurant.

As Penny put it ... back in June 2023, she was promised a 10% partnership if she helped develop and operate Something About Her. Because of this promise, Penny stated she performed substantial work to bring SHR to life, including filing trademarks for the company.

Penny, who fans may recognize from the many sandwich tastings on 'VPR,' said she was supposed to be paid $7,500 a month until January -- where her rate was then supposed to be increased to $10K a month.

However, Penny has alleged that AM and KM have since denied the existence of her partnership ... but says there's plenty of evidence to back up her claims. This is why Penny has gotten the courts involved ... as she's looking for a judge to uphold the terms of the agreement and that she's properly paid for the work she did.

It's been a tough week for Ariana, who was recently hit with a lawsuit from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval for allegedly accessing his phone without his permission.

His filing came about after he and Ariana were sued by ex-costar Rachel Leviss for revenge porn -- where she claimed AM spread explicit videos of her without her consent.