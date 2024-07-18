Tom Cruise Shaded By Actor Manny Jacinto After 'Top Gun' Scenes Were Cut

Tom Cruise kinda got crapped on by a guy who was in "Top Gun: Maverick," but whose scenes got cut entirely -- and his assessment of the reasoning ... hey, it's Tom's world.

Manny Jacinto was cast in the film and had lines -- but you never really saw this in the final product, and he's now weighing on why he thinks that happened ... talking to GQ about his 'TGM' sidelining, especially now that he's a star in this new 'Star Wars' show.

While he sounds bummed he didn't get much screen time in 'Top Gun,' Manny says he ain't that surprised ... noting, "Tom Cruise is writing stories for Tom Cruise."

Manny elaborates, saying it was flattering his cut caused a public stir -- but looking back, it makes sense 'cause he definitely got the sense Tom and his crew had a vision and weren't afraid to swing the axe to nail it.

MJ explained there was a clear sense of where the film was heading ... some guys got the spotlight ... while others, like him, suddenly felt more like background scenery.

As we know, the film solidified the A-list status of Glen Powell and Miles Teller -- both white actors ... and it's something Manny carefully addresses without putting direct blame on his lack of screen time on the race argument -- although, he does touch on it a bit.

Manny points out that as an Asian American -- or any POC -- he feels you've gotta speak up if you want to see more of your story on the big screen ... that, or create roles/movies for characters that reflect your experience.