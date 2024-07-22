Shop Back to School Shoes at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It may be summer now, but you'll be sending your kids back to school in the blink of an eye ... and they'll want to look good walking those halls when they return.

No worries ... we got you covered with Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2024. We've found some of the best kids shoes out there so they can start the new year in style.

Check out these dazzling deals below, and don't wait -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from now through August 4th!

Put a little swoosh in your step with Nike's Air Max 270 Sneaker.

The sneaker comes in two different color pairings and features cushioning which "absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step." It also features asymmetric lacing, layers of texture and removable insole.

"They were a big hit for my grandson!" read one of the many positive reviews for the shoes over at Nordstrom. "Love love love these shoes! Super comfortable and they fit true to size," read another.

Looking for something more skater-chic? Look no further than Kids Old Skool Vans Sneaker.

The first skate sneaker to sport Vans' iconic sidestripe now comes in pint-sizes, bringing the classic and comfortable style to a younger generation. The shoes feature adjustable hook-and-loop straps, rubber sole, a textile lining and textile and leather on top.

The brand is favorite among skateboarders, while also synonymous with youth culture, music and other action sports.

Your kids may not have been alive in the '70s, but Nike's Kids Blazer Low '77 Low Top Sneaker are a retro reissue they be looking to lace up.

Styled like an old-school basketball sneaker and available for younger customers, the sneaker "keeps the vintage vibes hustling" for kids. The extralow profile shoes feature a gold swoop, pops of soft suede and hot pink rubber soles.

"We all know these are a comfortable pair of sneakers that fit true to size ... I was sold on the color. They are perfect!!" read one of the many 5-star reviews.

"they are by far the stylish tennis shoes ever," wrote another satisfied customer who added that they were a "great investment for you and your family."

Another sporty favorite is the Kids Gazelle Low Top Sneaker from adidas.

The kids-sized Gazelle remains faithful to the original, with its signature stripes, low profile and classic Grey/White/Gold color combination.

And they're a hit among customers as well, including one who called the shoes, "Instantly walk all day comfortable. Cute with everything from dresses to shorts. Perfect traveling shoe."

"I wanted these for a really long time and I was happy to see that they are extremely comfortable," read another 5-star review. "These shoes can be dressed down or up, I love its versatility."

The New Balance 997R Sneaker is another amazing back to school deal, coming in two different color combinations.

A Nordstrom salesman described the shoe as a "fun sneaker" with a lot of interesting design elements which really "pop."

The comfy shoe's leather and mesh "grounds every activity on lightweight cushioning and grippy rubber," hailing from a company which describes itself as "fearlessly independent" while also refusing to "answer to anyone but its customers."

For something a little different, check out the Kids Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-On Sneaker from Sketchers.

The black shoe features a stylish, charcoal-flecked knit upper area with blue accents, atop a flexible sole and memory foam cushioning.

The athleisure-style kicks also feature the brand's Air Cooled technology, a structured heel and are incredibly easy to put on and remove.

For the rocker in your family, there's the Steve Madden Leader Patches Combat Boots -- which come in both black and pink.

The boots feature color heart, rose, smiley face and lightning bolt patches along the side, as well as an easy side-zip closure and flexible lug sole.

They also have a raised platform, elasticated laces and are made of faux leather -- making them easy to clean.

For the wild child in your family, check out these Dolce Vida Pheby Sneakers.

Available in two different styles, the shoe comes in animal print and gold metallic, as well as silver glitter. Both are wrapped in a glossy heel and serrated panels.

Nordstrom notes the glitter is non-transferrable, while the shoe also has some solid traction underneath. There's also a zipper down the side, for an easy on-and-off process.

Like the patches of the boot above but want a sneaker instead? Well, you're in luck with Steve Madden Hope Patches Denim Sneakers.

The denim shoes come in a dreamy light blue and glitter pink combination, adorned on the outside with a number of patches with messages including, "Love Is Love," "Peace Maker" and "Super Leader."

The sole is also made up of small smiley faces, making this a fun shoe from every angle.

Like the Gazelle above, the Kids' Adidas Samba Sneaker is another staple from the company.

It comes in a ton of different color combinations, from classic black and white to silver, crystal and aqua. Every color comes made with premium materials and the brand's iconic 3-Stripes at the sides.

"They are the perfect every day shoe. Definitely buying in more colors," reads one 5-star review from a satisfied customer. "Looks good with a bunch of outfits BESTEST SHOES EVER," read another.

Another added: "Love that they go with everything & easy to put on! 10/10"