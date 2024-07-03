RAEN Sunglasses: Styles for Summer, Beach, Golf, Skate, Surf

For When It's Hot & Heavy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's RAEN-ing ... men's sunglasses ... this summer.

Check out these eight styles from the brand that oozes California vibes in each of its designs.

In fact, RAEN says every pair of shades they make are "inspired by the people, terrain, and freedom" of the Golden State ... check out some of their most popular designs below!

Lonso Raen Sunglasses For Men feature a '90s inspired design with wrapped end pieces, thick sticks, and a nice wide fit.

The round, smooth silhouette accommodates a large range of face-types and head shapes ... making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one who exhibits a cool retro-vibe.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

If the Lonso shades (above) are a throwback design ... then these Zouk Raen Sunglasses For Men are really retro.

These chic glasses were Inspired by the oversize silhouettes of the '60s and '70s and are part of the Zafrique Ensemble created with Mikey February. The sharp geometric angles and smooth beveling will make these shades a year-round favorite for anyone who enjoys timeless style.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

These Squire Raen Sunglasses For Men are part of Raen's original Modern Classics.

This update breathes new life into the silhouette with an improved fit, increased rim heights, and double beveled temples ... making it a handsome and easy-wearing frame for any face shape.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

Ynez Raen Sunglasses For Men are the ultimate statement piece.

Offering a bold, angular design with distinctive brow-line wraps ... that gives off both an edgy and sleek aura. The wide fit, thick frame, sculptural shape make for a truly unique pair of shades.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

Radio Star Raen Sunglasses For Men are ... as the name suggests ... built for a rockstar.

Radio Star is part of Raen's Luxury Wig Collection created in collaboration with Alex Knost. These '90s era goggle-style shades feature a bulbous, multi-layered look with a concave bridge design. Radio Star is a rebellious design made for the spotlight.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

Mystiq Raen Sunglasses For Men are an ode to the cosmic jazz of the '60s and '70s.

The curvy, outsized silhouette offers generous coverage, sculpted temples, and all packaged in an retro but still edgy design.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

If the previous products were edgy and a bit bold ... the Phonos Raen Sunglasses For Men are true crowd pleasers that can fit in anywhere ... from corporate outings to music festivals.

The Phonos are part of the Zafrique Ensemble®, a special collection designed with Ambassador Mikey February. These shades offer a dynamic look that’s both familiar and fresh, thanks to a wider fit, structured beveling, and a timeless silhouette.

Raen offers free returns on all U.S. orders within 14 days of shipment.

Zelti Raen Sunglasses For Men are the perfect addition to any sunglasses quiver.

Zelti ... a new addition to the Zafrique Ensemble® in collaboration with Mikey February ... offer a rounded and yet still angular silhouette, making them both timeless and edgy. They also feature triple rivet hardware, adding distinction and durability.