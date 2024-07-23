President Biden Seen For First Time Since COVID Diagnosis, Heading Back to D.C.

Play video content TMZ.com

President Joe Biden is on the move -- surfacing in public for the first time since his COVID diagnosis ... and based on this video we just got, it looks like he's still playing it safe.

TMZ obtained footage of JB and his presidential motorcade leaving his Rehoboth Beach, DE home Tuesday -- and as you can see, POTUS had a fleet of SUVs driving down the road ... and Joe himself was spotted in the backseat of one of them, rocking a face mask.

Indeed ... you can quickly see Biden through the window, where he looked to be waiving to bystanders -- and from the looks of it, he's in good spirits ... and, reportedly, good health too.

Something else that we noticed in this video ... in addition to a bunch of SUVs, there are also lots of other types of vehicles that were trailing the Prez ... including an ambulance. Unclear why that was in the mix ... we've hit the White House about it, no word back yet.

Anyway, Biden has tested negative for COVID -- and he's now on his way back to D.C. right now to hit the White House and settle back in before he addresses the nation Wednesday.

We already heard from Joe Monday -- when he beamed into the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, DE to address his staff and reiterate his support for Kamala Harris -- but once JB touches down, we'll get the first full view of him since he left Las Vegas last week.