Dutch Swimmer Arno Kamminga Goes Viral for Revealing Trunks at Olympics

Arno Kamminga is making a splash at the 2024 Olympics -- but not for his swimming record ... it's more so for his junk coming through very clearly in his bathing suit.

The Dutch swimmer had Olympics viewers sweatin' when he showed up for one of his meets in a pair of seriously revealing swim trunks.

Genuine thoughts based on the Dutch swim trunks



1. Netherlands must be a fan of Aboriginal dot paintings

2. I also thought it was weird he was only wearing speedos

3. How very patriotic that he would develop orange Chicken Pox#OlympicGames #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mJ753OqlKr — Ian M (@Ian_MJ1) July 27, 2024 @Ian_MJ1

The bottoms had an almost flesh-colored look to them, especially when he exited the pool ... which left some viewers at home wondering if Arno was actually in the nude at the Olympic games in Paris. (Spoiler: He wasn't).

Of course, if you take a closer look ... you'll see the pale swim trunks have orange and blue detailing on them. This is not uncommon -- as a lot of the male swimmers have been sporting these kinds of trunks, which are called "powerskin" suits.

Still, the Internet has just about lost it over Arno and his swim trunks ... and, in turn, have made him the first official breakout star from the Summer Olympics -- even though he finished 6th during Sunday's 100m breaststroke final.