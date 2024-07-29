Tom Daley Wins Silver In Front of Husband, Children At Paris Olympics

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tom Daley Wins Silver In Paris ... Husband, Kids Cheer Him On!!!

Tom Daley just took home a silver medal in Paris ... and it was quite emotional -- as he achieved the accomplishment in front of his loving husband and his kids!

The 30-year-old diver clinched second place for Team Great Britain in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform on Monday -- and his hubby, Dustin Lance Black, and his 6-year-old and 1-year-old sons had front-row seats for it all.

The Daley fam was spotted cheering their tails off as the water wizard made it to the podium alongside his partner, Noah Williams -- and following the W, Lance Black couldn't have been happier.

"[Daley's kids] getting to see him dive today was so special already," Lance Black said. "The fact that he just won the one medal he's never won before, my God, what a day!"

Lance Black went on to say it was very moving for the family, as they saw firsthand the hard work and dedication Daley put into winning his fifth Olympic medal.

While speaking with BBC Sport ... Daley said it was his oldest son who actually convinced him to keep diving after winning both the gold and bronze medals in 2021.

"Then to be here," he said, "diving in Paris, in front of my son, who is just right there, who asked me to come back, it's just so special, and it completes the set."

"I now have one of every color.”

During an interview with BBC Sport after the event, Daley was asked about his future and if he will give the podium another run in 2028. It seems like his son Phoenix didn't want him rushing to a decision ... as he threw his juice bottle down mid-interview!!!

"Phoenix is trying to kill people by throwing his juice cup at people," Daley said.

As Daley celebrated having his family in the stands ... it was an emotional moment for both him and his diving partner Williams -- as they reflected on the passing of their diving coach, Dave Jenkins -- who passed away in October 2021.

