Tom Daley Wins Silver In Front of Husband, Children At Paris Olympics

Tom Daley just took home a silver medal in Paris ... and it was quite emotional -- as he achieved the accomplishment in front of his loving husband and his kids!

The 30-year-old diver clinched second place for Team Great Britain in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform on Monday -- and his hubby, Dustin Lance Black, and his 6-year-old and 1-year-old sons had front-row seats for it all.

"It's very moving for family." 🥹



Tom Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black, says it was "so special" for their sons to see Daley win an Olympic medal.#BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/UpMGzuPVBb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2024 @BBCSport

The Daley fam was spotted cheering their tails off as the water wizard made it to the podium alongside his partner, Noah Williams -- and following the W, Lance Black couldn't have been happier.

"[Daley's kids] getting to see him dive today was so special already," Lance Black said. "The fact that he just won the one medal he's never won before, my God, what a day!"

Lance Black went on to say it was very moving for the family, as they saw firsthand the hard work and dedication Daley put into winning his fifth Olympic medal.

While speaking with BBC Sport ... Daley said it was his oldest son who actually convinced him to keep diving after winning both the gold and bronze medals in 2021.

"Then to be here," he said, "diving in Paris, in front of my son, who is just right there, who asked me to come back, it's just so special, and it completes the set."

"I now have one of every color.”

During an interview with BBC Sport after the event, Daley was asked about his future and if he will give the podium another run in 2028. It seems like his son Phoenix didn't want him rushing to a decision ... as he threw his juice bottle down mid-interview!!!

Tom Daley's son throwing a juice cup to him while he's on TV 😂



Daley (tried) to answer a question about his future in diving...#Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/VRc5wz2pRE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2024 @BBCSport

"Phoenix is trying to kill people by throwing his juice cup at people," Daley said.