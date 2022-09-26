Tom Daley's Husband Says He Suffered Head Injury, Recovery Takes Him To Greece

Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Daley's screenwriter husband, Dustin Lance Black, says he's on the mend from a serious head injury that had doctors telling him to "shut off his brain" in order to recover.

Dustin, famous for writing the 2008 movie "Milk," shared the health update Monday on social media, telling folks it's been a month since he "sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission."

DLB says he initially wasn't showing much improvement and "doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing." He says Tom took him to the Greek islands this week to make him shut off his mind.

Dustin posted a ton of photos of him and Tom in Greece ... and he says the trip is a step in the right direction to what "has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love."

While Dustin does not elaborate on how he suffered a brain injury ... he was reportedly punched in the head last month during an altercation with Teddy Edwardes at a London gay bar.