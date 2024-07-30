FBI Deputy Director Tells Congress of Massive Secret Service Failure at Trump Shooting

Play video content

A Deputy Director of the FBI testified before Congress about the egregious security lapses on the part of the Secret Service the day Donald Trump was shot, and added there's now information about the shooter's hatred toward Jews and immigrants.

Deputy Director Paul Abbate presented the timeline of Thomas Crooks' activities leading up to the July 13th assassination attempt. On June 3rd, the rally was announced. July 6th, the shooter registered to attend the rally and searched "How far was Oswald from Kennedy."

On July 7th, the shooter traveled from his home to the farm grounds where the rally was held, and hung around for 30 minutes. On July 12th, the shooter went to Clairton Sportsmen's Club where he practiced shooting.

Then, on July 13th, the day of the shooting, he spent 70 minutes in the morning at the farm grounds. At 1:30 PM, his father gave him a rifle ... his dad thought he was going back to the shooting range. He then left home and bought ammo before showing back up at the farm grounds.

At 3:51 PM, Crooks flew a drone over the farm grounds for 11 minutes ... presumably scoping out the scene.

He entered the grounds and at 4:26 PM, more than 90 minutes before the shooting, Crooks was spotted by law enforcement. At 5:10 PM he was ID'd by law enforcement as a "suspicious person."

At 5:14 PM a SWAT team member took a photo of the shooter. At 5:32 PM, law enforcement saw Crooks near the building where he fired shots, browsing news sights with a rangefinder visible. Then, at 5:38, law enforcement circulated the photo of Crooks.

Law enforcement lost sight of Crooks 25 minutes before the shooting, but at 6:06 PM, a video shows the shooter pulling himself up onto the roof of the building where he fired shots. That's 5 minutes before the shooting.

At 6:08 PM law enforcement spotted Crooks on the roof. BTW, a number of spectators also called out to law enforcement saying Crooks was on the roof.

At 6:11 PM, a cop was hoisted up onto the roof, where Crooks confronted him with a rifle and the cop dropped to the ground, but radioed Crooks was armed with "a long gun."

Now here's the thing ... no one tried to neutralize Crooks at that point, and no one took any steps to remove Trump from the podium where he was speaking. They had 30 seconds from the time the cop radioed to get Trump down, but Secret Service did nothing.

Crooks fired off 8 rounds, injuring Trump and 2 rally goers, and killing another.

The Deputy Director also testified that in 2019 and 2020, Crooks wrote 700 comments on his account, and many reflected his disdain for Jews and immigrants.

